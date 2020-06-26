Thrive Wellness of Reno moves to new location in historic Roy House

Kat Geiger

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — On June 15, Thrive Wellness of Reno — which offers offers specialized care for eating disorders, perinatal mental health, anxiety, depression and more — moved operations to its new location at the historic Roy House on Court Street in downtown Reno, according to a press release.

“For our clients, we wanted to provide a space that feels comfortable and safe,” Kat Geiger, LCSW and founder of Thrive Wellness of Reno, said of the Roy House, originally built in 1907. “The Roy House is the perfect setting to offer treatment and care as we work together to determine the best possible individualized treatment plan for each client.”

Geiger launched Thrive Wellness in March 2019; since, in addition to offering regular services, the holistic treatment center launched an Eating Disorder Recovery Support Group, COVID-19 Impact Support Group and a Perinatal Mental Health Support Group.

Thrive Wellness accepts many major health insurance and offers individual case payment plans for uninsured clients.