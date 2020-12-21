Tour Specs Golf Management acquires Dayton Valley Golf Course

The golf course is located at 101 Palmer Drive, in Dayton.

DAYTON, Nev. — Dayton Valley Golf Course has a new owner: Tour Specs Golf Management.

Duncan Golf Management — former owners of the 18-hole, par-72 course at 101 Palmer Drive, in Dayton, Nevada — finalized the sale the week of Dec. 14. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

According to a Dec. 15 press release, Tour Specs Golf Management principal owner Jim Kepler, a PGA professional in Nevada, will also serve as course general manager.

“The timing and environment seemed right to purchase the course,” Kepler said in a statement. “Lyon County is growing rapidly and we look forward to providing both golfers and non-golfers an opportunity to enjoy our facility.”

Kepler says improvements are planned for the Arnold Palmer-designed course golf course, which opened in 1999, as well as its club house.

“We will be making substantial infrastructure upgrades, including a new irrigation system, tree replacements and bunker improvements to return the course to its original premier condition,” Kepler said in a statement. “Our clubhouse has the largest banquet facility in Lyon county. With some remodeling and cosmetic changes, it will be an ideal venue for non-golf events such as weddings, corporate parties, fundraisers or family reunions.

“We are also enhancing and expanding our food and beverage service. Residents can look forward to more special events once COVID restrictions are lifted.”

Additional future plans include creating a state-of-the-art training facility, launching a first tee program, and erecting and pickleball courts. Kepler says he hopes to have many of the improvements complete by the course’s 30th anniversary in May 2021.

“We believe the course is already a strong community asset and we looking forward to building upon that,” he stated. “We are excited to launch an aggressive new membership program this spring, that when combined with the course and club house improvements, will be extremely attractive to golfers in Northern Nevada.”

Kepler previously served as General Manager of Dayton Valley Golf Course from 1998-2006, according to the press release. He’s also worked formerly as Director of the Northern California PGA and as General Manager and Director of Golf at Eagle Valley Golf Course in Carson City.