Trifecta Gold announces phase one completion at Yuge Gold Project in rural Northern Nevada

Trifecta Gold Ltd. staff survey the Josie Zone area of the Yuge Gold Project in rural Northern Nevada.

Photo: Trifecta Gold Ltd.

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — Trifecta Gold Ltd. announced Dec. 15 that the first phase of exploration and drill pad construction at the Yuge Gold Project is complete and reverse circular (RC) drilling is scheduled to begin in January 2021.

The property is located roughly 35 miles south of Denio in the Varyville Mining District in rural Northern Nevada, in Humboldt County.

The project includes the Columbia and Juanita Mines, which produced on a small scale between 1870 and 1937, as well as the Josie Zone, where Trifecta has confirmed the presence of multiple gold bearing structures through surface sampling.

According to a Dec. 15 press release from the Canadian-based company, phase one work at Yuge included drill pad construction at the Columbia and Juanita Mines and the Josie Zone, as well as upgrades to the Josie Zone access road, which resulted in the discovery of several strongly oxidized shears along the new road cut.

A reconnaissance program conducted in late April and early May 2018 focused on the Columbia, Juanita and Josie areas. A total of 68 rock geochemical samples and 25 soil geochemical samples were collected during the program.

Thirty-five of the 68 rock and/or chip samples collected returned greater than 1 g/t gold. Reconnaissance work also identified significant oxide mineralization northwest of, and along strike of, the Columbia Mine. Assay results from these new discoveries are expected in early 2021.

The upcoming drill program is designed to confirm the presence of high-grade shear hosted gold mineralization below and between the Columbia and Juanita Mines, as well as bulk mineable oxide gold mineralization at the Josie Zone.

At Columbia, multiple rock samples grading greater than 5 g/t gold were collected in a series of trenches. Soil samples were collected on a test line over an undisturbed section of the Columbia Vein to determine the effectiveness of soil sampling on the property. Peak values were 7.2 g/t gold-in-soil, 6.18 g/t silver-in-soil and 8050 ppm arsenic-in-soil.

The Juanita target hosts various underground workings and the Juanita Mine, which was once owned and operated by notable Nevadan prospector Josie Pearl. Many of the previous diggings have yet to be mapped and sampled.

The Josie target is a large area located south of the former Juanita Mine that contains scattered historical diggings, which Trifecta is evaluating for its bulk tonnage potential. Mineralization at the Josie target was collected from structures that trend oblique to the Columbia/Juanita system. However, the limits of the Josie target have not been defined.

Results from the initial program indicate that gold mineralization at Yuge is more widespread than documented in the limited historical data and may occur in undocumented structural settings.

In response to the positive results, Trifecta has staked additional claims, more than doubling the size of the property.

In addition, an airborne total magnetic field and radiometric survey was completed by Precision GeoSurveys Inc. in May 2018. Trifecta constructed drill pads and access roads in December 2020 in preparation for its upcoming reverse circular (RC) drill program scheduled for January 2021.

This drilling will be focused in the areas of the Josie, Juanita and Columbia targets.