Trio of Northern Nevada breweries earn gold medals

RENO, Nev. — The annual Best of Craft Beer Awards competition took place the weekend of Feb. 7-9 in Bend, Oregon.

In all, 375 breweries from 49 states, provinces and countries competed in the competition, with 2,237 different beers entered into 95 different award categories. Ninety-nine judges awarded 285 gold, silver and bronze medals to 170 brewery locations around the world.

In Northern Nevada, Reno-based Pigeon Head Brewery was awarded two medals — gold for its India Pale Lager and a bronze for it spicy India Pale Lager.

Incline Village-based Alibi Ale Works received a gold for its Farmhouse Reserve Pineapple and bronze for its Dark Saison in the Other Belgian-Style Ale category.

Meanwhile, Sparks-based Great Basin Brewing Co. took home a gold medal once again for its popular Ichthyosaur “Icky” India Pale Ale.

Reno-based IMBĪB Custom Brews earned bronze medals for the brewery’s Maibock and Syrah de Garde beers, rounding out Northern Nevada’s 2020 winners.

Go to bestofcraftbeerawards.com for the full list of results.