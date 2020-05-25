Troon selected to manage The Club at ArrowCreek

Located 15 miles south of downtown Reno, The Club at ArrowCreek offers 36 holes of golf, including The Legend Course, designed by Arnold Palmer, and The Challenge Course, a Fuzzy Zoeller design.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, was recently selected to oversee golf and club operations, food & beverage operations, and golf course agronomy and club/membership marketing for The Club at ArrowCreek in Reno.

“The Club at ArrowCreek is a stunning club and property,” Rob DeMore, president of Scottsdale, Arizona-based Troon Privé, said in a statement. “Our team is thrilled to get started at ArrowCreek and will look to further elevate the club and take it to the next level in terms of service, food and beverage offerings, experience and more.”

According to a May 5 release, The Club at ArrowCreek is in the midst of a $40 million renovation project that includes a new pool complex, a new “Back Yard” area, enhanced practice areas and additional food & beverage venues as part of phase one.

The new pool complex features a 15,000-square-foot furnished deck and a 5,000-square-foot pool, amid other amenities.

“We’re excited to usher in phase one of the construction project for The Club at ArrowCreek in addition to Troon managing the Club on a full-time basis,” a representative from The Club at ArrowCreek ownership said in a statement. “The Troon organization is top-notch and we’ll look to leverage their experience and expertise to help take all areas of our operation to a higher level of quality and service.”