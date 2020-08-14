Troon to manage Red Hawk Golf and Resort in Sparks

Red Hawk Golf and Resort in Sparks features two 18-hole golf courses – The Lakes Course, which opened in 1997, and The Hills Course, which opened for play in 2005.

Courtesy Photo

SPARKS, Nev. — Red Hawk Golf and Resort in Sparks recently selected Troon Golf, the resort and daily-fee operations division of Scottsdale, Arizona-based golf management company Troon, to oversee golf operations, agronomy, lodging, sales and marketing, as well as food and beverage operations.

According to an Aug. 5 press release from Troon, aside from the golf courses, the resort also includes The Villas at Red Hawk, a collection of nine suites providing “a luxurious lodging alternative to Reno’s casinos, while allowing guests effortless access to the property’s golf, event, banquet, food and beverage and fitness facilities.”

“Red Hawk is a fantastic property that we welcome the opportunity to manage and improve upon,” Mitch Harrell, president, Troon Golf, said in a statement. “We will be deploying many of our resources to further elevate the Red Hawk Golf and Resort brand and the overall experience.”

Among other amenities, the resort features a wedding and event center that can accommodate up to 330 guests, as well as a “state-of-the-art swim and fitness center.”

“Red Hawk Golf and Resort selected Troon Golf to manage our golf resort and to take Red Hawk to the ‘next level’ of pure golf and exclusive private club membership, opening up the world of Troon for our members,” Red Hawk Golf and Resort owner Albert D. Seeno, Jr. said in a statement. “Soon there will be no question that Red Hawk Golf and Resort is truly the best semi-private golf club in Northern Nevada.”