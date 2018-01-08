Truckee Gaming acquires three casinos in Lyon County

Truckee Gaming, LLC, a Reno-based gaming company, has completed the acquisition of three casinos in Lyon County and additional land owned by Pioneer Crossing Casinos, LLC.

The casinos are the Pioneer Crossing Casino in Dayton, the Pioneer Crossing Casino in Fernley, and the Pioneer Crossing Yerington in Yerington.

Truckee Gaming received Nevada gaming commission approval and closed on the acquisition on Dec. 21, 2017.

"The acquisition allows us to continue our focus on providing exceptional value and service to our patrons in the rapidly-growing northern Nevada market. We look forward to continuing the growth of our platform and welcoming the hardworking employees at the Pioneer properties to our team," stated Ferenc Szony, CEO of Trucking Gaming, LLC.

Truckee Gaming obtained financing from Mutual of Omaha Bank (MOB) and Global Leveraged Capital (GLC) Investment Advisors (GLCIA), LLC to support additional growth and working capital. Truckee Gaming already owns and operates two other casino in Northern Nevada: Gold Ranch casino & RV Resort in Verdi, and the Gold Ranch Casino in Dayton.

"These are three great Nevada communities poised for exciting growth, and we are excited to be a part of it," continued Szony. "With their success in economic development and the resurgence of mining and other industries, we are incredibly optimistic about Dayton, Fernley and Yerington."

Imperial Capital served as exclusive financial advisor to Pioneer Crossing Casinos, LLC, on the sale.