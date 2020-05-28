Twenty Under 40 Q-and-A: Tiffany Novich of Full Tilt Logistics

Tiffany Novich is a 2019 Reno-Tahoe YPN Twenty Under 40 award winner.

Courtesy photo

Who are you? Name: Tiffany Novich Age: 38 Profession/Title: Full Tilt Logistics president and CEO Years in Reno/Northern Nevada: 20

RENO, Nev. — In November, the Reno-Tahoe Young Professionals Network announced the winners of its annual Twenty Under 40 Awards.

We at the NNBW feel it’s important for people of all ages, background and professions to have a voice about the current state of business in Northern Nevada.

With the region’s economic future in mind, NNBW Reporter Kaleb M. Roedel is conducting a Q-and-A with each of the 2019 winners; interviews will be published throughout the year. Go to renotahoeypn.com to learn more about Reno-Tahoe YPN. Read this week’s Q-and-A below:

Q: What do you see as the biggest economic development opportunities for Northern Nevada in 2020 and beyond?

Tiffany Novich: I think a lot of the influence on bringing some of these large manufacturers and distribution companies and Google and Switch — what EDAWN has done — to really bring these companies and attention to Northern Nevada has been a huge catalyst in our economy. And then you have our mayor and a lot of different committees and boards that have been focusing on our Reno community.

So, I feel like this drive to create a really nice place for people to live and raise their children — there’s a lot of focus on cleaning up our city, and there’s great restaurants, and all the new homes going up — is really going to continue through 2020 on. I think Reno, in general, has done a great job collaborating with EDAWN by bringing the jobs and a lot of attention to our state.

Q: Why is it important for younger professionals to have a seat at the table when it comes to the business community in Northern Nevada?

Novich: I think we’re going to be the ones that really kind of take over and are going to be around for a long time and in positions that can also collaborate with the committees and the boards to help ensure that our Northern Nevada community grows.

And YPN, especially, is such a great organization because all of us are extremely busy and a lot of us are entrepreneurs and in our business every day and it really gives us an opportunity to meet with each other and connect. And we have a lot of energy — not saying that the older generation does not, but I think they’re looking at retiring out and enjoying their livelihood. And we’re hungry and looking forward.

Q: What fast-growing industry or industries have the biggest opportunity for growth in Northern Nevada?

Novich: Not to be biased, but logistics and supply chain is the large catalyst. Northern Nevada, especially at Reno-Sparks and the (Reno-Tahoe) Industrial Center, has become one of the largest logistical hubs in the nation. We’re really a great location for companies to get their product to their surrounding states within 24 hours. I feel like that’s an industry that’s really booming and growing and has that potential.

Q: Where do you see the greater Reno-Sparks region in five years?

Novich: A booming economy, better schools … I am hoping that we focus on our education and our children. I feel like our age group — in our 30s and early 40s — have young children and that (education) is a big focus and I’m hoping that’s going to grow … as well as our overall economy. And I feel like the city is going to continue to get cleaner.

Q: If you could change one thing for the better about your community, what would it be?

Novich: I would say our schools and our education. Our public school system is really suffering. I actually transferred my daughter out of public school because of where she was reading-wise. And I feel like that’s a struggling area and it really needs some help and attention. That’s a really serious problem we’re facing. And our homeless problem — that’s another huge issue. There are all these homeless people out in the streets that have major mental disabilities that need some help.