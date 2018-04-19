Two seed funds unveiled at Startup Angel Workshop in Reno

RENO, Nev. — The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) and Startup Angels held a Startup Angel Workshop April 11-12 in an effort to increase early stage investment in the local economy.

More than 35 accredited investors participated in the two-day workshop in Reno, and two new seed funds were announced: The Audacity Fund and the InNEVator Fund.

Topics discussed included: the principles of startup investing; how to navigate deals; how to manage involvement with startups; a breakdown on various investing platforms; and opportunities and perspectives from the legal side of investing.

Through nearly 20 speakers, including Angela Jackson from the Portland Seed Fund and Kevin Learned from the Boise Angel Alliance, there was one resounding theme: startup investing is a journey.

Who a person is and the type of startup investing that might be right for them today, is likely to change over time, as personal circumstances change. There are many ways to be a startup investor; what's important is that an individual can find a way to engage and participate. Visit startupangels.com to learn more about Startup Angels.

Moving forward, EDAWN will host the first PitchFest event on May 17 at the South Side Schoolhouse at 190 E. Liberty St. in Reno. Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to pitch their company, as well as receive feedback from investors.

The pitch events will ultimately culminate with an investor conference occurring in the fall. Investors looking to attend and startups looking to pitch should contact Bryan McArdle at mcardle@edawn.org.