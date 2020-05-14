United Way donates $410,120 from Northern NV business-backed COVID-19 fund

RENO, Nev. — The United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra recently announced a second wave of funding in the amount of $410,120 from its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund to six regional agencies focused on rent and utility assistance.

According to an April 30 press release, UWNNS has dispersed over a half-million dollars in COVID-19 aid as of the end of April.

“The funds allocated through the Emergency Assistance Fund will help provide some relief and comfort through immediate basic needs for Nevadans impacted by COVID,” Michael Brazier, CEO and President of UWNNS, said in a statement.

The six local recipients of the second round of funding are: Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada; The Children’s Cabinet; Frontier Community Action Agency; Nevada Rural Housing Authority; Salvation Army, Carson City; and Salvation Army, Reno.

“Nevadans are in urgent need of emergency assistance and these funds will provide them with the help they need to start to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bill Brewer, Executive Director of Nevada Rural Housing Authority, said in a statement. “Sheltering in place is extremely difficult if a person is in a position to have to choose between paying for food or rent.”

UWNNS launched their Emergency Assistance Fund on March 19, with direct assistance from the NV Energy Foundation, Microsoft Reno, Plumas Bank and Bank of America. The fund mimics processes of FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program, which UWNNS currently manages for northern Nevada.

Other key supporters of the fund include: Wells Fargo Foundation, State Bar of Nevada Gaming Law Section, Charles Schwab, City National Bank, U.S. Bank Foundation, Washington Federal Bank and Nevada Attorney General’s Office, among many more.

Go to uwnns.org/EAF to contribute and learn more.

According to the April 30 press release, the second wave of funding comes mainly from the full $400,000 award to UWNNS from the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, part of a $2 million state of Nevada settlement with Wells Fargo, to support Nevadans with rental assistance.

The United Way of Southern Nevada received the remaining $1.6 million balance from the settlement, announced April 7.