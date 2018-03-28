University of Nevada seeks $20 million bid to sell Reno farm land

RENO, Nev. — The University of Nevada, Reno is putting 104 acres of its Mainstation Farm at the eastern edge of Reno/Sparks up for sale along with a nearby 40-acre parcel.

UNR President Marc Johnson said the assets are being sold to generate money that will update and renovate laboratory spaces at the campus. He said the land is zoned as a Planned Unit Development and is being offered for a minimum bid of $20 million.

But Johnson said UNR is holding on to the more than 700 remaining acres of the farm.

"Use of the land for teaching, research and operations by the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources will continue on the remainder of the land," he said in a Tuesday interview.

The 104-acre parcel is on the east side of McCarran Boulevard from Clean Water Way to a point 4,700 feet south of there. The 40-acre parcel is at the southeastern end of the farm adjacent to Pembroke Drive and the new Southeast Connector.

Proposals by prospective buyers are due to the university by 2 p.m., April 5.