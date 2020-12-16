UNR College of Business launches undergrad minor in sports management

Mackay Stadium on the Nevada campus.

RENO, Nev. — The College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno this month announced a new undergraduate minor: Sports Management.

According to a Dec. 3 press release from UNR, the North American sports market topped $73 billion in 2019 and is growing at an average of 3% per year.

Considering that, the college’s new 18-credit hour minor will provide students with an overview of business behind the sports industry at all levels – from community sports commissions to intercollegiate athletics to professional sports organizations – focusing on the business side of the industry.

It will be the first program of its kind within the Nevada System of Higher Education, according to UNR.

“We are incredibly pleased to be launching the new Sports Management minor in the College of Business,” Fran Ryan, associate dean for undergraduate programs and the academic chair of the Sports Management program, said in a statement. “Both current and prospective students ask about a Sports Management program every year. It is great to be able to respond to these requests. The sports industry is dynamic and growing, and our Sports Management program will be, as well.”

Nevada’s Sports Management Program director, Cary Groth, is a former student-athlete and tennis coach who has spent four decades in intercollegiate athletics and administration.

She served as athletic director at two NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision institutions — Nevada and the University of Northern Illinois – and is the CEO of the PICTOR Group, an athletics consulting company that has served more than 60 clients.

Groth will teach Fundamentals of Sports Management in spring 2021. Sports Ethics and Sports and Concert Arena Management will be offered in summer 2021.

“We are very excited about adding this important educational opportunity to our academic programs,” Greg Mosier, dean of the College of Business, said in a statement. “The impact of business activity encompassed by activities and events involving sports, recreation and athletics in our community, state and region is significant and growing.”