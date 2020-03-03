UNR College of Engineering career fair helps students, employers connect

RENO, Nev. — On the top floor of the Joe Crowley Student Union, the University of Nevada, Reno College of Engineering hosted its biannual career fair Feb. 20. Originating in fall of 2011, the event has grown from 19 employers to 74.

“It really just shows the major growth that is happening in the College and how employees are looking for interns and entry level engineers,” said Joe Bozsik, career services director.

After graduating from the College of Engineering with a degree in mechanical engineering in 2015, Gregg Rosenberg joined the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection and now serves as a compliance officer. For the Spring Engineering Career Fair, he came back to his alma mater to recruit electrical, chemical, mechanical and civil engineering students to NDEP.

“We want innovators,” he said. “We’re always looking for someone who can help us improve and streamline processes. And working at NDEP is not as stressful as the private sector. You have a set schedule and opportunity for upward growth. We promote learning and provide training to expand your knowledge base.”

Frequently visited companies include SNC, Panasonic and Click Bond, who were all looking for majors in electrical, mechanical, and computer science and engineering. A large percentage of the companies there offered internships for students as well.

Carter Callon, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering and graduating in May, came to the fair to talk to SNC and EM Research, a Northern Nevada company that specializes in frequency generation and signal conversion solutions for industries like aerospace, communications and the military.

“I went to the fair today to try and get my foot in the door and get a taste of what I want to do [after graduation],” said Callon. “My advice for other students is to go for your goals, keep trying things and make sure to know what you want.”

Representatives from Ridgeline, a recently developed startup located on the north shores of Lake Tahoe, echoed Callon’s ideas. Their company specializes in investment management and is looking for full-time employees with a background in computer science and engineering, with opportunities for interns in the summer.

“We’re really looking for people with a willingness to learn over what you already know,” said Blake Cash.

Go to bit.ly/2wUmDjF to learn more about career opportunities from the UNR College of Engineering.

Nikki Moylan is a journalism student at UNR. This story was first published Feb. 24 in NEVADA Today, UNR’s news and information website.