UNR gets $500K grant for lithium-ion battery research

RENO, Nev. — In early February, the National Science Foundation awarded $500,000 in grant funding to the University of Nevada, Reno.

The foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) grant will be used “for research into the electro-chemical behavior of materials used in lithium-ion batteries and other energy storage containers and devices,” according to a press release.

“Lithium-ion batteries are highly efficient energy storage devices that have transformed personal electronics and enabled the market introduction of electric vehicles,” according to the release. “The effort will lead to the discovery of electrochemical degradation mechanisms in electrodes and guide their design, ultimately enabling the development of high-capacity electrodes and benefiting the U.S. economy.”

U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto, both of Nevada, released the following statement applauding a grant:

“In order to create a clean and energy-efficient future for Nevada, we must invest in research that allows for breakthrough discoveries. This grant … will be used to develop next-generation battery cells and energy storage technologies through a better understanding of the materials and components involved in order to safely store energy. We will continue to support programs that uplift science and innovation in the Silver State.”

Rosen and Masto are co-sponsors of the Better Energy Storage Technology Act (S. 1602), which was introduced to the U.S. Senate last May.

The BEST Act proposes to increase research and development in grid-scale energy battery storage technologies and also create demonstration projects to test the performance and reliability of energy storage systems.

Go to bit.ly/3c9JmID to learn more.