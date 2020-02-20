UNR hosting 2nd annual Cybersecurity Conference on March 2

RENO, Nev. — The University of Nevada, Reno is hosting its second annual cybersecurity conference from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 2 in the Joe Crowley Student Union’s Milt Glick Ballroom.

According to a press release from the university, the conference “will bring in security experts to discuss ways to solve issues around cybersecurity and its enormous implications” for economic development in Nevada, including industries such as aerospace, defense, banking, healthcare, information technology, advanced manufacturing and gaming.

Like last year, this year’s event is organized by Shamik Sengupta, executive director of the University’s Cybersecurity Center.

It will feature opening remarks from Reno City Mayor HiIlary Schieve; a keynote address from Mike Buglewicz, NNSA Program Director for Las Vegas-based Mission Support and Test Services LLC; and a panel discussion among the following:

Gi Yun, University of Nevada, Reno (Moderator),

Greg Brower, Partner, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck,

Theresa Semmens, Chief Information Security Officer, Nevada System of Higher Education,

Ramona A. Houmanfar, University of Nevada, Reno,

Alan Cunningham, CISSP, GSTRT, Washoe County School District; and

Detective Joshua V. Watson, Reno Police Department, Computer Crimes Unit.

While the event is free, registration is mandatory to attend. Registration closes Feb. 22; go to unr.edu/cybersecurity/conference to register and learn more.

You can also contact Sengupta at ssengupta@unr.edu with questions.