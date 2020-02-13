UNR hosting Women’s Entrepreneurship Symposium March 9-10

RENO, Nev. — The Ozmen Center for Entrepreneurship in the College of Business at the University of Nevada, Reno has attracted some of the brightest female business minds for its next International Women’s Entrepreneurship Symposium: Creating Value out of Chaos.

According to a recent press release from the university, the March 9-10 event will feature a keynote by Kara Goldin, Founder & CEO of Hint, Inc. Goldin has received numerous accolades, including being named one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business and one of Fortune magazine’s Most Powerful Women Entrepreneurs.

In another keynote, Laura Jackson, music director and conductor of the Reno Philharmonic, will lead a dynamic and interactive workshop with musicians to share her leadership insights, exploring management and communication issues common to every business.

Other speakers and panelists include, among many others:

Amy Berry, chief executive officer, Tahoe Fund

Siri Chilazi, research fellow, Harvard University

Carolyne Ekyarisiima, founder of Apps & Girls in Africa

Kristy Muir, founder & chief executive officer of FuzePlay.io

Myrton Runningwolf, actor, writer, director and producer

Molly Troupe, master distiller, Freeland Spirits

At the annual symposium, “women will have the opportunity to actively discuss gender equality in venture capital and to hear from leaders in female entrepreneurship on the topic of funding,” according to the press release.

“While this event’s specific focus is on female entrepreneurship, it’s designed to be inclusive to anyone who would like to attend,” Jeanie Reeth, the event’s director, said in the release. “I think a number of people will find value in this event including startup founders and business owners, as well as those interested in supporting founders through investment, support or research.”

Cost to attend the symposium is $295, and only 225 spots are available. Go to unr.edu/business/iwes to register.