UNR psychologist Melanie Duckworth to headline WIN breakfast

RENO, Nev. — A University of Nevada, Reno psychology professor will share her views on improving leadership in the workplace at the Friday, April 27, Western Industrial Nevada breakfast meeting in Reno.

Dr. Melanie Duckworth is an associate professor of psychology at UNR and the newly appointed assistant dean for diversity and inclusion for the College of Liberal Arts.

In her presentation, "Mentoring Generously: The Key to Successful Leadership," Duckworth will highlight skills essential to business leaders who seek to increase global reach and reputation of their businesses; create workplaces that spark ingenuity and foster goodwill and loyalty in their communities.

The economy and business growth require commitment at all levels of business, according to Duckworth.

"Visionary leaders make every effort to increase the success of their businesses and to mentor and support the development of future business leaders."

"Effective leaders know how to inspire and harness the potential present in those with whom they work Visionary leaders make every effort to increase the success of their businesses and to mentor and support the development of future business leaders," Duckworth said about the presentation. "Transformational leaders appreciate that, as they foster and celebrate the success of the diverse array of persons they mentor, they are laying the foundations for both a thriving business and a thriving community."

Generous mentors, Duckworth said, "shape the professional identities and support the growth of those they mentor; see the untapped potential that exists in those they mentor; are flexible in their approach to mentoring; evaluate the shared and unique characteristics of each mentee from the perspective of both the shared and unique characteristics being advantageous to the mentee and the company; take the risk of saying what is difficult to say but must be said if the mentee is to grow as a professional; seek opportunities to increase their mentoring skills; and experience satisfaction when they teach and when they learn."

In the context of directing the Health Risk and Traumatic Injury Research Group, Duckworth has researched employment and quality of life experienced by those who have suffered serious physical and psychological injuries.

She has co-authored several peer-reviewed journal publications and has served as lead editor for three internationally disseminated books addressing physical injury and psychological trauma.

She is the faculty advisor for research projects that examine decision-making and risk engagement as a predictors of college students' academic success. She is coeditor for the soon-to-be published volume titled "Prejudice, Stigma, Privilege, and Oppression: A Behavioral Health Handbook."

She received the first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Leadership Award from UNR President Marc Johnson in 2017.

The monthly WIN breakfast is from 7-9 a.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, 3800 S. Virginia St., Reno. Visit http://www.winevada.com to register.