UNR’s Online Executive MBA program makes Princeton Review Top 50

RENO, Nev. — The Princeton Review recently ranked the Online Executive MBA program at the University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Business No. 40 in its “Top 50 Online MBA Programs for 2021.”

The Princeton Review’s rankings are based on a combination of institutional and student survey data, including career outcomes, technological infrastructure, academic rigor, cost and affordability, among other factors.

“The Online EMBA competes with the best online programs,” Kambiz Raffiee, program director and associate dean of the College of Business, said in a Dec. 8 statement. “The program is highly cost-competitive while it offers an integrated curriculum in management and leadership, allowing students to excel in their careers.”

According to UNR, its EMBA program has steadily grown since it started in August 2011, and the program saw its eighth and largest cohort graduate in fall 2020 with 34 students.

Over one-third of the cohort, 13 students, had a graduate or professional degree entering the program.

“What I wanted was to get more out of my interactions with people, money and business,” Lali Sekhon, 2020 Online Executive MBA graduate and neurosurgeon at the Reno Orthopedic Clinic, said in a statment. “That’s why I decided (on top of a very busy clinical practice) to chase an MBA. It was eye-opening exploring topics I vaguely knew about, such as brand development, the link between various business reports, marketing concepts, how to do social media right and global thinking.”