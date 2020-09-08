Up to $20K in COVID grants available for small business in rural Nevada counties

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Today, Sept. 8, the Nevada Association of Counties (NACO) is launching the County Small Business Grant Program for the following eight rural counties: Douglas, Elko, Ely, Lincoln, Lyon, Nye, Story, Washoe and White Pine.

According to a press release, the program will help small businesses experiencing hardship due to COVID-19; businesses must have been in business for at least six months prior to March 15 to be eligible.

Grants can be used to help cover PPE; business retrofits; and operating expenses, including payroll and rent.

Grants can range from as low as $1,500 to up to $20,000, according to NACO, and vary by county, size of business and use of funds.

Further, according to Aug. 31 press release from the University of Nevada, Reno, the Nevada Small Business Development Center will help businesses through the application process; the center has hired three small-business advisors, as well as a new lead business development advisor, Jamie Schwartz, to assist with the program.

“It’s great that NACO has developed this new grant program to help small businesses, especially in rural communities, through this tough time,” Buddy Borden economic development specialist with UNR Extension’s Business Development Program, said in a statement.

The application period closes Oct. 6. Go here to learn more from NACO and to apply.