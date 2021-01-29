USA Today 10Best recognizes Atlantis as top Northern Nevada casino

Exterior view of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Courtesy Photo: Atlantis

RENO, Nev. — Atlantis Casino Resort Spa was recently voted among Nevada’s best casinos outside of Las Vegas via the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

In the category for “Best Casino Outside Las Vegas,” Atlantis finished third in the country, while the Atlantis Steakhouse earned the second highest mark in the “Best Casino Restaurant” category, according to a recent press release from the Atlantis. Both awards were the highest given to any Northern Nevada casino.

Casino experts Steve Bourie, C. Douglas Dreisbach and Lisa Robertson-Dziedzic partnered with 10Best editors to select nominees that were voted on by the public.

“When you consider that there are over 1,500 casinos in the United States, it’s truly special for the Atlantis to be recognized as one of the top destinations,” Cheraz Ecker, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa General Manager, said in a statement. “Our incredible team is committed to offering guests an exceptional and memorable experience.”

Atlantis has received numerous accolades over the years; past honors include the Silver Badge from U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hotel Awards, Best Overall Gaming Resort by Casino Player Magazine, and TripAdvisor’s designation as the No. 1 hotel in Reno for seven years straight.

Go to 10best.com/awards/travel to read more about the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.