USDA announces funds for economic development in rural areas

USDA encourages applications that will support regional community development through infrastructure and utility system improvements, business development and business financing programs.

Photo: Getty Images

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture in late March announced it has set aside between 5% and 10% of funds in multiple program areas to support Strategic Economic and Community Development (SECD) for regional development and investment plans across rural communities, including Northern Nevada.

Eligible applicants and projects must be located in a rural area and support the implementation of a strategic economic development or community investment plan on a multi-jurisdictional basis, according to a USDA press release.

That means at least two jurisdictions have worked together to complete community development or strategic planning activities.

Underlying programs include the following: community facilities direct and guaranteed loans and grants; water and waste disposal program direct and guaranteed loans; business and industry guaranteed loans; and rural business development grants.

Program funds available under SECD expire on June 30. For information, contact Tim O’Connell at 202-768-0587 or tim.oconnell@usda.gov. Go to bit.ly/2y2JM3S to learn more and to apply.