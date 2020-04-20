USDA unveils tool to help rural industries address COVID-19

Nevada News Group

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on April 13 unveiled a so-called “one-stop-shop of federal programs” that can be used by rural communities, organizations and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to USDA press release, the COVID-19 Federal Rural Resource Guide — accessible here — is a “first-of-its-kind resource for rural leaders looking for federal funding and partnership opportunities to help address this pandemic.”

“Under the leadership of President Trump, USDA is committed to being a strong partner to rural communities preparing for and impacted by COVID-19,” Perdue said in a statement. “This resource guide will help our rural leaders, whether they are in agriculture, education, health care or any other leadership capacity, understand what federal assistance is available for their communities during this unprecedented time.”

Further, Perdue urges farmers, ranchers, producers, rural communities, and rural-based businesses and organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to go to usda.gov/coronavirus for further details.