Vail Resorts shutting down for rest of season; may re-open Heavenly

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The ski season may be over at Lake Tahoe.

Vail Resorts announced in a press release Tuesday morning all its Northern America resorts and retail stores will close for the rest of the season due to the challenges associated with the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vail Resorts was the first to announce that it would suspend operations, doing so on Saturday, and now has become the first to announce the season is over. All resorts around Lake Tahoe — Northstar California near Truckee; Heavenly Mountain at the South Shore state line; and Kirkwood Mountain located an hour south of South Lake Tahoe — followed the original decision by Vail to suspend operations.

Other resorts across the region, including Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and many more, followed suit over the weekend by suspending operations.

According to Tuesday’s statement from Vail, the company will consider reopening Heavenly, as well as Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia in late April or early May, depending on the situation with COVID-19 as well as the weather.

Additionally, the Company’s owned and operated lodging properties will close on Friday, March 20, with final check-ins allowed until 3 p.m.

“Our decision to end the season now is evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19, and it was not an easy one to make as we deeply considered the extended impact it will have on our guests, employees and communities,” said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts, in the release. “While it is incredibly disappointing for our company to mark the end of the season so early, we know it is the most responsible path forward.”