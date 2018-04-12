VIDEO: Take a look inside MedMen’s $15 million marijuana factory east of Reno

SPARKS, Nev. — A palpable buzz filled the air as MedMen, a Los Angeles-based cannabis company, opened up its $15 million marijuana factory on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

The cultivation and production facility is set up to produce 10,000 pounds of high quality cannabis annually to supply Nevada’s rapidly budding recreational and medical marijuana market.

The Northern Nevada Business Weekly took a tour of the 45,000-square-foot facility, dubbed MedMen Mustang, planted east of Reno.