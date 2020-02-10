Virginia Street construction inches north once again

RENO, Nev. — Construction on the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County’s $87 million Virginia Street Project in Midtown is moving farther north again this week.

According to the RTC, starting Monday, Feb. 10, construction operations will also switch to the east side of Virginia Street within the construction zone.

Virginia will be open to one-way, southbound-only traffic from Liberty Street to Vassar Street.

Construction crews will work to remove existing sidewalks, curbs and gutters to install new infrastructure. At some locations, these removals will begin at business storefronts, and boardwalks will be installed to access those businesses.

Businesses will be notified in advance of construction activity. As has been the case since the project started in 2018, businesses remain open and accessible.

The $87 million project began in 2018 as an upgrade to aging utility infrastructure along Virginia Street through Midtown and to extend Reno’s existing Rapid bus service to the University of Nevada, Reno north of Interstate 80.

This year’s project schedule is as follows:

Winter 2019 through spring 2020: Work on Virginia Street sidewalks and paving from Mt. Rose Street northward to Center Street. Construction of the Mary/Center Street roundabout. All concrete work from Mt. Rose Street to Liberty Street. Transit station work in Midtown.

Spring through winter 2020: Roadwork and paving from Mt. Rose Street to Liberty Street.

Spring 2020 through fall 2020: Road work and roundabout construction at University of Nevada, Reno area; work on new transit stations begin.

The entire project is expected to wrap next winter, weather permitting. Go to virginiastreetproject.com to read full details about the project.