Virginia Street project moving north to UNR

RENO, Nev. — Construction on the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County’s $87 million Virginia Street Project will move northward March 16 as work begins on the segment near the University of Nevada, Reno.

According to RTC, while construction on the segment of the project near the university will be on Virginia Street between Interstate 80 and Lawlor Events Center, work beginning on March 16 will only include demolition of the section on the east side of Virginia between 8th and 9th streets.

Construction on the sidewalks and roundabout will begin April 1 and continue into summer.

Later this summer, construction on the west side of Virginia is expected to last through November.

Work on this segment of the project will be conducted concurrently with the Midtown segment of the project, which this week moved north to Liberty Street.

The entire Virginia Street Project is expected to be complete by November of 2020, weather permitting.

According to previous reports, the Virginia Street Bus RAPID Transit Extension Project is funded with fuel tax revenue, sales tax revenue and federal funds. Go to virginiastreetproject.com to learn more.