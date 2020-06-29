Virtual conversation about preventing financial scams set for Tuesday

RENO, Nev. — The Community Foundation of Western Nevada is hosting a virtual conversation this week about preventing financial scams as a public service.

Participants will share tips and resources on how you can protect yourself, your family and friends and your neighbors, according to a press release from the foundation.

The conversation will take place Tuesday, June 30, from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Zoom. Register online at https://conta.cc/2NcFHyg. Participants can call-in to the meeting if they do not have online access.

This Coffee and Conversation virtual gathering will feature presentations from three area experts:

Following the presentations, there will be an opportunity for questions and time for story sharing, according the foundation.

“With businesses reopening, the community slowly recovering and figuring out the new norm, this time may be an opportunity for scammers to find new and creative ways to exploit our community,” according to the press release. … “Scammers exploit situations when people are most vulnerable. COVID-19 brings in a great amount of uncertainty, which scammers see as an opportunity to exploit individuals.

“In the last months, there were prevalent scams relating to stimulus checks, economic impact payments, and many more. The IRS, Federal Trade Commission, and the Nevada Attorney General constantly warn us of COVID-19 related scams.”

To learn more about Tuesday’s event, call Nick Tscheekar, Community Foundation of Western Nevada Community Engagement Officer, at 775-333-5499.