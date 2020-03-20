Virtual COVID-19 ‘Forces from the Front Line’ forum set for March 23

Nevada News Group

Nevada News Group

RENO, Nev. — Western Industrial Nevada and HRC, Ltd., (The Human Resource Connection) are partnering to present “Forces from the Front Line: A Conversation about COVID-19” on Monday, March 23.

According to a March 20 press release, the conversation, set for 11 a.m. to noon, will be conducted by way of a virtual forum and Q-and-A session that will focus on the effects of COVID-19 in the Northern Nevada business community.

Participants will be able to submit confidential questions through the webinar software.

Moderated by Karyn Jensen, founder and president of HRC, Ltd., panelists include Mike Bosma, principal of CliftonLarsonAllen; Dora Lane, partner at Holland & Hart, LLP; and Meagan Noin, president of MN|G Partners.

To, please visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/307421973. Please note the virtual forum is limited to 150 participants.