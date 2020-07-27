Virtual input sought on economic development for downtown Lovelock

The virtual tour focuses on four key parcels on Cornell Ave., Main Street and 11th Street, including the site of a major blaze that destroyed three historic buildings in November 2019 (pictured).

LOVELOCK, Nev. — A virtual visioning tour of the downtown Lovelock core is online and taking community input through Aug. 1.

The web-based community outreach is part of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grant to assess and clear properties, known as “Brownfields,” that are planned for reuse or redevelopment, according to a press release provided on behalf of the Western Nevada Development District.

Brownfields sites can include properties that are vacant, or are abandoned or underutilized sites that may suffer from real or perceived contamination, per WNDD.

“Community outreach and engagement are crucial elements of the Lovelock/Pershing Brownfields Initiative,” said Sheryl Gonzales, executive director of the district, which applied for the monies and manages the project with the Pershing County Economic Development Authority. “With the current restrictions brought on by COVID-19, we are using a virtual visioning tour and community input questions to continue the planning and reuse efforts.”

The tour is hosted by Heidi E. Lusby-Angvick, executive director of the Pershing County EDA, and focuses on four key parcels on Cornell Ave., Main Street and 11th Street, including the site of a major blaze that destroyed three historic buildings in November 2019.

“This is a unique opportunity to collaborate on solutions and realize a shared vision for redevelopment and infrastructure needs in this crucial economic district, which impacts our entire community,” Lusby-Angvick said in a statement

Public input is being sought in these reuse questions:

What Do You Value in the Downtown Core?

• What Historical Elements Should Be Retained?

• How Do We Create a Better Sense of Place and Community Spaces?

• What elements are needed in the Downtown Core to become a business/visitors’ destination?

• What are the Building Blocks for a Downtown Vision?

“We are looking for the best path that creates healthier places to live, work and play along with jobs and new economic opportunities,” Lusby-Angvick stated.

The virtual tour begins at http://www.lovelovelock.com and takes less than 10 minutes. Browsers are shown a video of each site on the tour, and asked questions and presented open dialogue opportunities after each stop.

The Brownfields Initiative is a key element of the Pershing County Economic Development Strategic and Revitalization Plan, adopted by the Pershing County Economic Development Authority which was facilitated by WNDD.

Grant funds also will be used to conduct reuse planning for high priority sites, develop downtown/gateway revitalization strategies and conduct community involvement activities.

For more information, contact Gonzales at 775-473-6753 or via email at sgonzales@wndd.org.