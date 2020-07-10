Visit Placer hires The Abbi Agency for destination marketing

Abbi Whitaker

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — The Abbi Agency in Reno was recently chosen as the agency of record for Visit Placer — also known as the Placer County Visitor’s Bureau, which is the nonprofit tourism marketing arm for nearby Placer County.

Per a June 25 press release, the destination complements The Abbi Agency’s growing portfolio of tourism marketing clients in California, including Visit Carmel, North Lake Tahoe, Explore Murrieta and Goleta.

“Our passion is telling the stories of diverse destinations across the western U.S.,” Abbi Whitaker, president and co-founder of The Abbi Agency, said in a statement. “After COVID-19 shut down leisure travel across the nation, it is now more important than ever before to be strategic with our marketing messages.

“We are looking forward to working with Visit Placer to bring tourism back to its local economy.”

As Visit Placer’s agency of record, The Abbi Agency will, among other duties, handle integrated digital and traditional marketing channels and public relations, focusing on the new “Life at Its Peak” campaign.