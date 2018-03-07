Vote now among 161 nominees in NNBW’s Powerful Women contest

RENO, Nev. — This year, the Northern Nevada Business Weekly is publishing a new magazine and hosting a new awards event, all centered on recognizing the Sierra Nevada's most powerful female leaders.

Anchoring this effort is the 2018 Sierra Nevada Top-20 Powerful Women contest, the goal of which is to highlight women who are impacting change and building thriving, heart-centered organizations, communities and cultures. These are women who are making waves, standing up and shouting out.

After a 3-week nomination period, the NNBW received an overwhelming response from the community with more than 250 overall nominations.

Now, we're asking you to vote from the finalized list of 161 unique powerful women. To do so, visit http://www.nnbw.com/powerfulwomen and do the following:

1. Select and vote for the Powerful Woman of your choice (you can enter a new vote once per day).

2. Provide your name and email address to register for the ballot.

Voting is open until March 23. The 40 nominees with the most votes will be recognized in the NNBW's new Sierra Nevada Powerful Woman magazine, which publishes May 21.

Further, the Top-20 Powerful Women from the 40 nominees will be honored at the NNBW's Sierra Nevada Powerful Women Awards, scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 30 at the Atlantis Casino Spa Resort in Reno.

The event will feature an inspirational and educational keynote address and special recognition of the next generation of powerful women.

If you have questions about the voting process or the May 30 event, please contact NNBW Office Manager Kimberly Thomas at kthomas@nnbw.biz or 775-770-1173.