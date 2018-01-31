Warrant issued in Reno for unlicensed driveway contractor

Reno Justice Court has issued a bench warrant for Bo Costello, an unlicensed contractor charged with obtaining money under false pretenses. Costello, 27, is one of several family members operating in northern Nevada and other states as "International Seal Coating and Paving."

The warrant is enhanced because the alleged victim is a senior citizen. Bail is set at $10,000.

Though law enforcement believes Costello and International Seal Coating and Paving have left the state, the Nevada State Contractors Board encourages residents to remain vigilant and to verify the license of anyone soliciting construction or home improvement services.

On March 16, 2017, three suspects made contact with a senior homeowner in Reno, offering to seal his driveway. Though the homeowner declined that service, he did engage the men to patch his barn and workshop roof. The homeowner paid $3,250 for the sealing job, but the roof continued to leak. The alleged victim gave the men's license plate number to police, who traced it to Costello.

Also on March 16, a couple accepted an offer from Johnny Costello to seal their driveway. A 55-gallon drum of common asphalt sealant sells online for $799. After Costello's sons applied the sealant, they presented the couple with an invoice for $14,000. The homeowners paid the bill by check and received a receipt.

Similar charges against the Costellos and International Seal Coating and Paving have been filed in two Carson City cases, and law enforcement agencies have warned of their unlicensed activity in Utah in June 2017 and Iowa in July 2017.

Costello faces additional charges related to these activities, including contracting and without a license.

Anyone with information on these individuals or other suspected unlicensed contracting activities should contact the NSCB Unlicensed Contractor Hotline: 775-850-7838. If available, include the unlicensed contractor's name, business address, project location, phone number, and vehicle make, model, color and license plate number. When contracting for home repair and maintenance projects, always verify the contractor's license number on NSCB's website at http://www.nscb.nv.gov.