Washoe home sales rise again

The median sales price of a single-family home in Washoe County jumped by 15 percent in November from the same month in 2016 as the housing market remained tight, a report Tuesday shows.

Data from the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors put the median sales price of an existing home at $355,000, an increase of 15 percent from a year earlier and up 3 percent from October. Total sales in Washoe fell 3 percent over the year and fell 7 percent from October.

The figures are based on information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service.

Within Washoe, the median sales price for an existing home in Reno in November was $365,000, up 13 percent over the year, and the price in Sparks was $335,000, up 19 percent over the year.

In Fernley 30 miles east of Sparks, the median sales price in November was $248,743, up 19 percent over the year while total sales over the year fell 10 percent.