Weekly initial, continued jobless claims decrease again in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Both initial and continued unemployment claims decreased again last week in Nevada, while continued claims fell for the 13th straight week.

And, after spiking upward dramatically over the previous two weeks, new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims dropped dramatically for the week ending Nov. 7, according to new weekly statistics released Friday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation.

In all, 7,556 initial claims for benefits were filed the week ending Nov. 7, 602 fewer than the previous week, according to DETR.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured workers receiving benefits, declined to 105,591. That is 8,151 fewer than the week before and the lowest number of claims since the week ending March 28.

The PUA program that provides benefits to the self-employed and other workers not covered by employment security saw a 63.5 percent decrease in initial claims to 32,213. A spokesman said officials are looking the cause of what she referred to as the unprecedented increases in the previous two weeks.

Continued PUA claims also decreased in the week ending Nov. 7, down 92,211 to 90,611.

================================================================

RELATED: Q&A: What has Nevada’s unemployment ‘strike force’ accomplished as its three-month timeframe ends?

================================================================

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PUEC) program saw 92,211 claims filed in that week. The increase is expected according to officials because that program provides benefits to those who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits.

Finally, for those who have exhausted PUEC benefits, there is the State Extended Benefit program that provides up to 20 more weeks of support. There were 10,174 claims filed in that program during the week.