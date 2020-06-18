Wells Fargo Foundation provides $10,000 grant to Western Nevada College

Wells Fargo Northern Nevada Region Bank President Yanus Nelson, right, with WNC Veterans Resource Center Coordinator Vincent Rivera during a 2019 tour of Western Nevada College.

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — With Western Nevada College’s three campuses temporarily closed over the past several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students who previously attended classes in person have been challenged with taking their courses online.

According to an early June press release from the college, “these changes created unanticipated expenses for students such as the need for laptop computers, software upgrades, printers, printer ink and webcams. Some relief was provided to students and the college through the federal CARES emergency funding act. But those funds haven’t reached all students.”

Considering that, philanthropic groups, such as the Wells Fargo Foundation, and the local business community have stepped in to support students.

The Wells Fargo Foundation recently provided a grant for $10,000 to WNC to help mitigate the impact on students and the college.

“Education is an important key to unlocking future personal and professional success,” Yanus Nelson, Wells Fargo Northern Nevada Region Bank President, said in a statement. “That’s why the Wells Fargo Foundation was proud to provide a grant to help Western Nevada College students continue their education and succeed financially during these challenging times.”

“Thank you to the Wells Fargo Foundation for this donation. The needs of our students have been much greater than our available resources,” added WNC Foundation Executive Director Niki Gladys. “These are definitely challenging times and we are so grateful to all the generous organizations that support WNC, our students and our community.”

Go to wnc.edu/foundation/donate to contibute to the WNC Student Emergency Fund.