Western State Propane partners with CIS of Northeastern Nevada

Western States Propane of Elko has partnered with Communities In Schools (CIS) of Northeastern Nevada to gather donations of cold weather gear such as coats, hats and gloves for for area children.

This year, Western States Propane sold raffle tickets for a free standing propane fire pit with the help of Communities in Schools and McKenna Hines, a contestant of the Miss Elko County Scholarship Program. Raffle ticket sales totaled $1,333 and Western States Propane matched the funds raised for a grand total of $2,666. The money was donated to CIS of Northeastern Nevada on Dec. 6.

Western States Propane's donation is equivalent to 1,646 meals, which will be distributed to local disadvantaged students served by the nonprofit. Leslie Goicoecha, Program Coordinator for CIS of Northeastern Nevada, reported that 6,318 meals were distributed during the month of November in the local area.

The propane fire pit was donated by Kiva Energy out of Salt Lake City, Utah, a wholesale supply vendor which works closely with Western States Propane to bring propane into the local area.