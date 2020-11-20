Western Surgical Group donates $5K to Community Health Alliance to commemorate 25th anniversary

RENO, Nev. — To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Western Surgical Group announced thus month it is donating $5,000 to Community Health Alliance.

According to a Nov. 10 press release, the 25th anniversary for the physician group — created in 1995 in an effort to provide access to specialty surgical care for patients in Northern Nevada — was in May 2020, but the donation announcement was delayed due to the pandemic.

“It was not an appropriate time to make any sort of celebratory announcement, but now that we’re facing a second surge and have seen the incredible dedication of the staff at Western Surgical Group and healthcare providers all over Northern Nevada, we felt it was time to acknowledge the milestone,” Dr. Sharon Wright, a partner at Western Surgical Group, said in a statement. “We also wanted to offer our support to Community Health Alliance, an amazing group of primary care providers that is dedicated to serving many of the most vulnerable people living in our community.”

Since its launch in 1995 with four partners, Western Surgical Group has expanded to 16 surgeons, six mid-level practitioners and a staff of over 50.

“Reno’s size and continued growth dictates the essential needs that we are honored to have offered all these years. We are dedicated to the tens of thousands of patients who rely on us, and we look forward to continuing these relationships,” Dr. Frieda Hulka, Western Surgical Group’s president, said in a statement.