WETLAB donates $8,610 to Food Bank of Northern Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. — Michelle Sherven, president of Western Environmental Testing Laboratory (WETLAB), announced last week the company is donating $8,610 to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is working tirelessly to assist the immediate needs within our region, and we wanted to support them any way we can,” Sherven said in an April 6 statement. “They play a vital role in our community by providing food to those children and families who typically rely on school for their daily meals.”

Each year, the Sparks-based company hosts the annual Victory Run, a 5K fun run/walk benefiting The Veterans Guest House in Reno. The third annual event, scheduled for April 19, was canceled.

According to the April 6 press release, in lieu of the event, WETLAB redirected funds gathered as of March 31 to the Food Bank. Victory Run sponsors that donated include Umpqua Bank, G2 Archaeology, Mountain West Builders, NATC, A&H Insurance, Marshall Realty, Pizza Plus and Confluence Water Resources.

Founded in 2002, WETLAB also has locations in Elko and Las Vegas.