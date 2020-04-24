White House OKs small casinos to apply for emergency SBA loans

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada officials are applauding the Small business Administration’s decision on April 24 to reverse course and allow small gambling businesses access to Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Previously, the SBA refused to allow casinos that receive a third or more of their revenue from gaming to access the funding.

“Nevada’s gaming small business community is a vital part of our state’s economy and they deserve the same access to federal aid as any other legal business,” Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said in an April 24 statement.

On April 23, Rosen and Masto wrote a letter with four other Senate Democrats calling on leaders of the Senate Small Business Committee to ensure all legally-operating small businesses and nonprofit organizations be allowed to access PPP and other small business-focused aid.

Rep. Susie Lee led a bipartisan group of 10 House members, including Republican Rep. Mark Amodei, in an identical letter to the leaders of the House Small Business Committee.

In a tweet the morning of April 24, Gov. Steve Sisolak said the decision was “a great step forward for our gaming small businesses. I am proud that the Nevada delegation worked hard to secure this aid for our Silver State!”

American Gaming Association President Bill Miller also said he was pleased with the decision recognizing that commercial and tribal gaming businesses need help to get through the pandemic.