Winnemucca Futures 2018 forum set for Jan. 18

The Humboldt Development Authority and the Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority present the Winnemucca Futures 2018, a forum that discusses Humboldt County's economic future.

The forum is slated for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at the Boys and Girls Club of Winnemucca. The event kicks off with a continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m., the program at 8 a.m. and wraps up by noon.

Topics to be discussed are: Local Government, Mining & Industry, Tourism, Education & Youth, Business & Local Developments, and Economic Development Organizations and Initiatives.

Registration is free. Visit http://www.hdanv.org to register.