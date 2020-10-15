Wisconsin hardware distributor picks Sparks for western expansion

SPARKS, Nev. — For years, Jeske Hardware Distributors, a wholesale hardware distributor headquartered in Appleton, Wisconsin, has been ratcheting up plans to expand west.

In determining where to plant its flag, the company realized there was a pocket of the West Coast that had the longest list of pros — a region that has seen a stream of companies and remote workers flow in from all across the U.S.

“I was familiar with transportation hubs and knew of the benefits of the Reno-Sparks area,” Erich Russ, CEO of Jeske Hardware Distributors, said in an email to the NNBW. “After a visit to the area two years ago, we confirmed this was the right place for us.”

Erich Russ, CEO of Jeske Hardware Distributors, says Northern Nevada was an obvious choice for the company’s western expansion.

On Oct. 1, the company announced the opening of its 32,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center at 980 Packer Way in Sparks.

There, Jeske Hardware will stock and ship numerous products from key vendors and partners, including Kwikset, Baldwin, Schlage, National Hardware Knape & Vogt, and Stone Harbor Hardware.

Since 1962, JHD has sold residential and commercial door locks, cabinet knobs, shelf brackets and more to lumberyards, door and millwork shops, hardware showrooms and other retailers.

Russ pointed to two benefits that made Northern Nevada an especially attractive location for the company.

“Time-in-transit is important to our customers and quality of life is important to our team,” Russ explained. “We love that the Reno-Sparks area can help us to deliver our products to lumberyards, design showrooms and ecommerce customers very quickly. We also care a lot about our team and their families and have found the Reno-Sparks area to offer a fantastic variety of things to do.

“We’re thrilled to be here and we’re falling in love with the area. Some of our team members have a beautiful drive along Veterans Parkway, and the variety of outdoor activities are amazing.”

Along with pumping out products to retailers, the warehouse will also provide office space for members of the company’s ecommerce, sales and commercial project teams.

Russ said JHD has “invested heavily” with local contractors to extensively remodel the office space and warehouse, which the company is occupying on a five-year lease.

Staffing-wise, Jeske Hardware has six employees on site, Russ said; the company is looking to hire a commercial project manager and additional warehouse team members.

“As business grows, we expect to add more,” he said. “We don’t know how many positions we will ultimately create.”

Russ said JHD’s revenue has grown by double digits over the last few years, and more than doubled its overall business in the last 10 years.

“We expect that growth rate to continue and attribute it to our excellent team and their ability to exceed customer expectation,” he added.

The Sparks facility is the third location for JHD, which has a distribution warehouse in Southaven, Mississippi, along with its headquarters in Wisconsin.