WNC now offers home inspector course

Western Nevada College in Carson is now offering Certified Home Inspection courses beginning Jan. 8.

The first class covers inspection of residential structures and is scheduled for Jan. 8-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Subsequent classes are being planned for February and they will meet for two weeks, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Individuals will be instructed on all aspects of home inspection through lecture and simulated inspections. The final will be five supervised home inspections presented in a professional report.

Ty Kirkpatrick, owner of TEK Inspections in Reno, will teach the classes.

To register for the first class, go to http://www.wnc.edu/class-schedule. For more information about WNC's Home Inspection training program, contact Hillary Nelson at 775-445-4272 or Hillary.Nelson@wnc.edu.