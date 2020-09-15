Work begins this week on Carson City’s Lompa Ranch housing development

One of several single-family home models included in the application for the Lompa Ranch East planned unit development.

Courtesy Ryder Homes

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Ryder Homes announced it will begin moving dirt this week on the Lompa Ranch residential development.

On Sept. 14, the homebuilder will start work on infrastructure including roads, drainage channels and utilities.

Home construction is expected to start after the new year, with first houses on the market in the summer of 2021.

The development, when complete, will consist of 189 houses with five single- and two-story floor plans ranging in size from 1,700 to 2,900 square feet, and 360 new apartment units.

The project is located on about 44 acres on the west side of Lompa Ranch, south of Robinson Street, north of 5th Street and east of Fairview Drive.

The development’s tentative map was approved by the Board of Supervisors in March 2017 and construction was originally planned to start in 2018. In 2019, the developer said delays were due to extensive channel work required that needed approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

This is the first of several residential projects approved on the 400-acre property to break ground. In all, more than 400 houses and as many apartment units are planned there.