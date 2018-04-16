VIDEO: Reno-Carson students check out DRI during Envirolution tour

RENO, Nev. — Though it was their spring break, students from the Washoe County and Carson City school districts chose to get an education in sustainability during their time off from school.

The local middle and high school students participated in the Envirolution Sustainability Tour 2018, which included a stop at the Desert Research Institute in Reno on Monday, March 26.

There, knowledge-thirsty students heard presentations from DRI faculty and NV Energy staff; checked out DRI’s solar installation and solar storage; engaged in a hands-on solar water pump project; and joined in a roundtable discussion with three research students.